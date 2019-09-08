Walter James Harris
Haddock, Georgia- Walter James Harris age 88, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at Haddock Baptist Church with Dr. Ron McClung officiating. Burial will be private.
Mr. Harris was born in Hancock County but had made his home in Milledgeville. He was retired from the Department of Correction He was preceded in death by his father and mother Ivey Lee Harris, Sr. and Nora Lee Kilgore Harris, his wife Bettie Joyce Garrett Harris; a son Walter James Harris, Jr. Mr. Harris was a former member of Hardwick Christian Church and a current member of Haddock Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his daughters, Marianne Reynolds (Tony) of Milledgeville and Margretta Giles (Mark) of Sandersville, a son Miles Harris of Garden Dale, AL; a brother George Harris of Milledgeville and three sisters Lucille Dyle of Swainsboro, Frances Lunsford of Covington and Ann Andrews of Sparta; grandchildren; Steven Reynolds (Shannon), Walter "T.J." Reynolds, Kyle Reynolds, Cody Giles, Ashley Harris (Anna), Christina Harris, Michael Harris and Misty Durden (Tolley), and Kayleigh Peacock, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haddock Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 8, 2019