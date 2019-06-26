Walter James Pearson
July 30, 1930 - June 23, 2019
Ft. Worth, TX- Walter James Pearson, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Funeral Chapel. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth, Texas
Walter was born on July 30, 1930 in Macon, Georgia to Ralph and Pearl Pearson. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Walter served his country in the United States Army where he was drafted during the Korean War.
He also served as an MP for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was a member of the National Guard and the Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion Post 569. He retired from the Fort Worth Star Telegram after 52 years of service.
After retirement, he spent his days outside; fishing, gardening, raising chickens, and tinkering in the workshop.
He was preceded in death by his two wives, a son, great-grandson, two sisters and three brothers. Survivors: Four daughters, a son,17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Hines and husband, Sonny and brother, Richard Pearson and wife, Susan.
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019