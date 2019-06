Walter James PearsonJuly 30, 1930 - June 23, 2019Ft. Worth, TX- Walter James Pearson, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Funeral Chapel. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth, TexasWalter was born on July 30, 1930 in Macon, Georgia to Ralph and Pearl Pearson. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Walter served his country in the United States Army where he was drafted during the Korean War He also served as an MP for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was a member of the National Guard and the Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion Post 569. He retired from the Fort Worth Star Telegram after 52 years of service.After retirement, he spent his days outside; fishing, gardening, raising chickens, and tinkering in the workshop.He was preceded in death by his two wives, a son, great-grandson, two sisters and three brothers. Survivors: Four daughters, a son,17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Hines and husband, Sonny and brother, Richard Pearson and wife, Susan.