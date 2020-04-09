Walter Jason Wilson
January 14, 1967 - April 6, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA – Walter Jason Wilson, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Houston Medical Center. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral service for family only will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Parkway Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum with Dr. Mark Grinsted officiating. For those wishing to attend via live streaming, please visit Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/burpeescott/live/. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stone Creek Baptist Church, 854 Riggins Mill Rd., Dry Branch, GA 31020.
Jason was born on January 14, 1967 in Warner Robins, GA to the late James Grady Wilson and Agnes (Davidson) Wilson. He was a 1985 graduate of Northside High School. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base where he was an Inventory Management Specialist. He loved his family more than anything. Jason was a huge football and baseball fan and took great joy and pride in coaching both his sons as they grew up playing ball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. Jason never met a stranger and always put others before himself. Jason lived life to the fullest and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Grady Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Walter Jacob Wilson (Maddison) of Bonaire, GA and Jentsen Wilson of Warner Robins, GA; grandson: Wyatt Jace Wilson; mother: Agnes Wilson of Warner Robins, GA; nieces: Tara Wilson of Owensboro, KY and Heather Woodard of St. Simons Island, GA; great-nephew: Gavin Swafford of St. Simons Island, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020