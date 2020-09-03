1/1
Walter Larry Sanders
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Larry Sanders
April 11, 1939 - September 1, 2020
Musella, Georgia- Walter Larry Sanders, 81 of Musella, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. A private family graveside service will be held in the Lizella Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Chris Minton and Taylor Carter will officiate.
Born in Lagrange, Georgia, he was the son of the late Walter Wallace Sanders and Bessie Karr Sanders. He was a retired manager from Marathon Oil Company with 37 years of service, retiring in 1995. After retirement he and Sybil moved to Lake Blackshear to enjoy lake life and pursued his passion of hunting, fishing and working with horses. While living there they made many close friends and were members of Warwick United Methodist Church.
Mr. Sanders recently moved back to Musella and was a member of the Lizella Baptist Church.
He was survived by his wife of 61 years, Sybil Brown Sanders, Children, Susan Mills and Barry Sanders (Sheila), grandchildren, Clint Mills (Larissa), Amanda Carter (Taylor), and Ethan Sanders (Emily); great grandsons, Brantley and Beau Carter.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family request donations to the Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Road, Lizella, Ga. 31052.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Walter Larry Sanders



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved