Walter Larry Sanders
April 11, 1939 - September 1, 2020
Musella, Georgia- Walter Larry Sanders, 81 of Musella, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. A private family graveside service will be held in the Lizella Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Chris Minton and Taylor Carter will officiate.
Born in Lagrange, Georgia, he was the son of the late Walter Wallace Sanders and Bessie Karr Sanders. He was a retired manager from Marathon Oil Company with 37 years of service, retiring in 1995. After retirement he and Sybil moved to Lake Blackshear to enjoy lake life and pursued his passion of hunting, fishing and working with horses. While living there they made many close friends and were members of Warwick United Methodist Church.
Mr. Sanders recently moved back to Musella and was a member of the Lizella Baptist Church.
He was survived by his wife of 61 years, Sybil Brown Sanders, Children, Susan Mills and Barry Sanders (Sheila), grandchildren, Clint Mills (Larissa), Amanda Carter (Taylor), and Ethan Sanders (Emily); great grandsons, Brantley and Beau Carter.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family request donations to the Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Road, Lizella, Ga. 31052.
