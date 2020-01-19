Walter Lee Hudson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Walter Lee Hudson will be held 11 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at O' Marion Baptist Church. Pastor Terry Baker will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Hudson, 79, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Hudson; four children, Debbie Mister, LaTonja Hudson, Walter D. (Deborah) Hudson and Frederick Hudson; two sisters; one brother; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020