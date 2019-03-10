Walter Martin Ashley, Jr.
|
August 15, 1928 - March 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Walter Martin Ashley, Jr. 90, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. CST. in Ashley Cemetery, Hazlehurst, Mississippi.
Born in Benton Harbor Michigan, he was the son of the late Walter Martin Ashley Sr. and Alma Phipps Ashley. He was the owner of Accudraft Engineering Inc. in Augusta for many years before retiring and moving to Macon.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Reeder(Alan), Alison Alma Ashley, Walter Martin Ashley III (Gwen), Peggy Harrison (Alan), Amy A. Lemley (Bob) and Richard David Ashley. Seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Fairhaven Funeral and Cremation Services, Macon has charge of arrangements.
