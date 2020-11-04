Walter Martin Leverette
Dec. 3, 1961 - Nov. 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Walter Martin Leverette, 58, of Macon, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 1:00 PM in Centerville Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 4, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at FairHaven Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For those unable to attend, the graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home-Macon page.
Mr. Leverette was born on December 3, 1961, in Macon, Georgia to the late I. Hardison Leverette and Mary Greathouse Leverette. He was self-employed, owning Environmental Safe and Clean. Mr. Leverette spent his free time fishing and talking on the phone. He never met a stranger, going out of his way to help anyone in need. Mr. Leverette was a loving family man, who loved being a Papa.
Mr. Leverette was preceded in death by his sister, Madelyn "Bootie" Leverette and brother, Malcolm Leverette.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 25 years, Margaret Griffin Leverette; son, Dalton Leverette; daughter, Mikayla Leverette; grandson, Wyatt Leverette; sister, Ann Hancock (Ronny); brothers, Marvin Leverette (Faye) and Melvin Leverette (Darlene); Aunt, Ina Goodin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
