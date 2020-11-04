1/1
Walter Martin Leverette
1961 - 2020
Dec. 3, 1961 - Nov. 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Walter Martin Leverette, 58, of Macon, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 1:00 PM in Centerville Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 4, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at FairHaven Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For those unable to attend, the graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home-Macon page.
Mr. Leverette was born on December 3, 1961, in Macon, Georgia to the late I. Hardison Leverette and Mary Greathouse Leverette. He was self-employed, owning Environmental Safe and Clean. Mr. Leverette spent his free time fishing and talking on the phone. He never met a stranger, going out of his way to help anyone in need. Mr. Leverette was a loving family man, who loved being a Papa.
Mr. Leverette was preceded in death by his sister, Madelyn "Bootie" Leverette and brother, Malcolm Leverette.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 25 years, Margaret Griffin Leverette; son, Dalton Leverette; daughter, Mikayla Leverette; grandson, Wyatt Leverette; sister, Ann Hancock (Ronny); brothers, Marvin Leverette (Faye) and Melvin Leverette (Darlene); Aunt, Ina Goodin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
NOV
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Centerville Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 3, 2020
All of us here at Polly’s La Mesa are deeply saddened to hear of Martin’s passing. His personable spirit and kindness will be greatly missed. He was part of our Polly’s family.He made himself right at home each time he came in sitting at his favorable each time.Our hearts go out to his loved ones. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Julie Robinson
Friend
