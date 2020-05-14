Walter Mitchum
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Mitchum
November 15, 1928 - May 13, 2020
Byron, GA- Walter Mitchum, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The family will greet friends Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 117 Red Oak Court, Byron, Georgia 31008.
Mr. Mitchum was born in High Point, North Carolina to the late O. Dee and Florence Mitchum. He was preceded in death by his wife, Easter Mitchum. He loved the United States Marines and the Bibb County Sheriff's Department and retired from both after 23 years of service in the United States Marine Corp, and after 27 years of service at the Bibb County Sheriff's Department.
He is survived by his children, Bruce (Linda) Mitchum, Kay Rogers, Walter Dee Mitchum, and Beth Potts; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Walter Mitchum



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved