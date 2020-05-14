Walter Mitchum
November 15, 1928 - May 13, 2020
Byron, GA- Walter Mitchum, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The family will greet friends Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 117 Red Oak Court, Byron, Georgia 31008.
Mr. Mitchum was born in High Point, North Carolina to the late O. Dee and Florence Mitchum. He was preceded in death by his wife, Easter Mitchum. He loved the United States Marines and the Bibb County Sheriff's Department and retired from both after 23 years of service in the United States Marine Corp, and after 27 years of service at the Bibb County Sheriff's Department.
He is survived by his children, Bruce (Linda) Mitchum, Kay Rogers, Walter Dee Mitchum, and Beth Potts; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Walter Mitchum
November 15, 1928 - May 13, 2020
Byron, GA- Walter Mitchum, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The family will greet friends Friday, May 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 117 Red Oak Court, Byron, Georgia 31008.
Mr. Mitchum was born in High Point, North Carolina to the late O. Dee and Florence Mitchum. He was preceded in death by his wife, Easter Mitchum. He loved the United States Marines and the Bibb County Sheriff's Department and retired from both after 23 years of service in the United States Marine Corp, and after 27 years of service at the Bibb County Sheriff's Department.
He is survived by his children, Bruce (Linda) Mitchum, Kay Rogers, Walter Dee Mitchum, and Beth Potts; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Walter Mitchum
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2020.