Walter Ray Martin
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Ray Martin.
August 27, 1937 - April 17, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Walter Ray Martin; 81, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12 noon in the Cathedral of Christ Baptist Church, Macon. Reverend Monty Febuary will officiate. The family will have visitation on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon. Interment will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Ga.
Born in Corbin, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Woodrow Adam Martin Sr. and Georgia Emma Wilder Martin. He was a MSGT/retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service and also was a retired airplane mechanic from Robins Air Force Base. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf and the outdoors.
Mr. Martin was a member of the Cathedral of Christ Baptist Church, where he served as an active deacon and he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Martin, Children, Pete Martin, and Teresa Davis(Gary); Grandchildren, Jefferey Martin (Jennifer), Kristina Martin, Faith Sandoval(Daniel), Kayla Williams(Rodney), Kirk Martin(Amy), Nikki Price(Ryan), Anna Catherine Davis, and Lance Cummings. Great grandchildren, Joseph Brooks, Raleigh Martin, Austin Martin, Sierra Price, Peyton Martin, Rodney Williams, Selah Sandoval, Josiah Sandoval and Ruby Williams. Siblings, Ernest Wendell Martin, Orpha McCright, and Donald Wesley Martin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Walter Ray Martin
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 18, 2019