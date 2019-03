Walter Steven PeavyByromville, GA- Walter Steven Peavy, 64, of Byromville, died Wednesday in a Macon hospital.Steve was born in Vienna to Martha Head Peavy and the late Robert B. Peavy and lived all his life in Dooly County. He loved the Rolling Stones, western movies, Braves baseball, camping and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Steve was a member of Byromville Baptist Church.Survivors: mother, Martha H. Peavy of Byromville; sister, Gayle Bowie (Mark) of LaGrange; brother, Bob Peavy (Barbara) of Douglasville; nieces and nephews,Gary & Lisa Peavy (Gage, Gillian & Georgia) of Douglasville, John Mark & Rachel Bowie (Lane, Rylie & Madison) of Auburn, AL and Amanda & Will Trask (Joseph & John) of LaGrange; special friend, Arlene McVey of Byromville.Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday in Vienna City Cemetery.Visitation will be 12:30 - 1:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the donor's favorite charity.Register online at www.brannen-ne smith .comBrannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.