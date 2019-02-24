Walter Thomas Moody, III
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Thomas Moody III.
November 5, 1938 - February 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Walter Thomas Moody, III died peacefully at home on February 21, 2019. The only child of Walter Thomas, Jr. and Dorothy Wilder Moody (who preceded him in death), Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary MacGregor Moody, daughter Bland Moody DeShong (David) of Atlanta, Georgia, daughter Dottie Moody Clendenin of Orlando, Florida, and son Walter Thomas Moody, IV (Allyson) of Macon, Georgia. He is also survived by his six grandsons: Jay and Tommy DeShong, George and Charlie Clendenin, and Walter and Barrett Moody. The family wishes to thank his caregivers Eva Kirkpatrick and Jack Shelley.
Tom Moody was an avid gardener and fisherman. He was a dapper dresser with an infectious smile and laugh. Often, he could be spotted around town sporting one of his signature bow ties. Born in Macon, Georgia on November 5, 1938, Tom graduated Lanier High School in 1957 and the University of Georgia in 1961. He was a proud member and alumni of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. His ROTC training led to a rewarding 23 years of service (as active and reserve) in the United States Army. After active duty, Tom resumed his banking career with First National Bank in Atlanta. He returned to Macon in the summer of 1972.
Tom served as the Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority for 30 years. During that time, he worked with a team who brought YKK, Brown and Williamson, and Geico to Middle Georgia. Tom generously volunteered with the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Hay House, Cannonball House, Middle Georgia Council on Drugs and the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Macon Downtown Rotary Club, Sons of Confederate Veterans and Idle Hour Country Club. Mr. Moody was a founding member and Chairman of the Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy.
We invite you to join us as we celebrate his life on Monday, February 25. The interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life memorial service at First Presbyterian Church at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Cemetery Conservancy, 66 Madison Street, Macon 31201 or Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201, or Pine Point Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, 31210.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Walter Thomas Moody, III
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019