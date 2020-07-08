1/
Walter W. Garrison Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Walter W. Garrison, Jr.
Baxley, GA.- Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the memorial service for Mr. Walter W. Garrison, Jr., age 86, who passed away at his home on 820 Satilla Church Road in Baxley on July 6, 2020 after an extended illness. Mr. Garrison was retired from Warner Robbins Air Force Base.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda S. Garrison of Baxley; two daughters, Kelestia (Mark) Strickland and Katherine Garrison both of Macon; seven grandchildren, Keevin Carr, Micah (Lo) Carr, Thomas Strickland, Katie Strickland, Roger (Rose) West, Tiffany (Troy) Lassiter and Alicia (Clay) Maddox; twenty great grandchildren; three step children, Patrisa (Larry) Overstreet, Michelle (Jeff) Deen and Lee (Mandy) Merida; four stepgrandchildren, Bryon Courson, Ashley (Larry) Parker, Brittany (Dennis)
Stevens and Maddox Merida; five step great grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2 P.M. from the Peachtree Baptist Church, 1202 GA 247 Connector Byron, GA 31008 with the Reverend Micah Carr officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.
The family would like to give special thanks to his home health nursing staff, Carla James and Sunshine Lloyd.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Walter W. Garrison, Jr.


View the online memorial for Mr. Walter W. Garrison, Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peachtree Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nobles Funeral Home & Crematory
85 ANTHONY ST.
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved