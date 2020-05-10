Walter W. Stooksberry
December 20, 1926 - May 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Walter W. Stooksberry, 93, of Macon, GA passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A private burial will be held at Minor Hill Memorial Gardens in Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Walter was born the youngest of three sons to Mary Belle and Samuel Isaac Stooksberry, December 30, 1926 in Lawrence County, Tennessee.
At the age of 16, 1943, Walter was admitted to the University of Tennessee. At age 18, he joined the United States Army as an infantryman and served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Staff Sargeant.
He graduated from the University of Tennessee on March 13, 1950 with a BS in Agriculture.
Walter soon began his successful career of 42 years with Ralston Purina Company until his retirement as Area Director of Operations of the Southeast in Macon, GA in 1992.
He is survived by his children, Gary W. Stooksberry(Linda) of Germantown, Tennessee; Steven Walter Stooksberry(Marty) of Louisville, Kentucky; Susan Ellen Stooksberry Cook(Buster) of Cartersville, Georgia; and W. Wade Stooksberry(Trena) of Macon, Georgia; six grandchildren, Wilson Stooksberry, Max Stooksberry, Dennis Stooksberry, Jacob, Shelby and Ben Cook and two great-grandchildren, McLean and Hayes Stooksberry.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jean, his grandson, Wade Stooksberry and his two brothers, Sam Stooksberry and Robert Stooksberry.
Walter was an avid, champion golfer and a member of Idle Hour Country Club for 47 years! He cherished and delighted in his family and friends, loved cruising and spending time at his condo in Crescent Beach, Florida.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Carlyle Place for their continued, compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All About Animals, 101 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31201 or Hopeful Hearts Foundation, P.O. Box 437015, Louisville, KY 40253 www.hopefulheartsfoundation.org.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.