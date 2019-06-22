Wanda B. Davidson
09/05/1959 - 06/19/2019
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- The Lord called Wanda Sue Brantley Davidson, 59, home on June 19, 2019.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Davidson was born in Macon, the daughter of the late Leland Franklin Brantley and Virginia Ann McGee Brantley. Wanda was a Red Cross Volunteer and a substitute teacher for Wilkinson County Schools.
She leaves behind a loving husband, Richard Jerry Davidson. Daughter, Jennifer (Mat) Brooks. Brothers, Franklin (Alice) Brantley, and David (Elsie) Brantley. Three beloved grandsons, Masen, Joel, and Hunter Brooks.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 22, 2019