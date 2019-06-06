Wanda Hartzog Howard
March 2,1948 - June 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Wanda Hartzog Howard, 71, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Baptist Gospel Mission Church in Dry Branch, Georgia. The family will greet friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. Interment will be held at Baptist Gospel Mission Church Cemetery.
Wanda worked in the family owned business, Howard's Commercial Digging and Hauling, for years until her accident in 1998. She was a member of Baptist Gospel Mission Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. Wanda loved fishing and driving her dump truck. She is preceded in death by her son, Donald Colby Howard and her parents, Joseph Wiley Hartzog and Nellie Gaskins Kitchens.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Otis Earl Howard of Macon; son, Johnny Earl Howard, granddaughter, Crystal (James) Schoepf; grandson, John Howard; and great-grandchildren, Lalia, Jonathan and Daniel.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019