Wanda Mauldin
February 23, 1953 - September 21, 2020
Lizella, GA- Wanda Mauldin, 67, of Lizella, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Wanda was born on February 23, 1953 to the late Ray Greene and Dorothy Yawn Haygood. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, 1200 Mosely Dixon Road, Lizella, Georgia 31052, with Reverend Gary Thomas officiating. A visitation will be held on September 24, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church.
Wanda worked at Robins Federal Credit Union since 1978. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, loved the beach, and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She was the fabric that kept the family together and always took care of everything.
Mrs. Mauldin is survived by her husband, Calvin Mauldin of Lizella; children, Chad Mauldin (Karen) and Courtney Mauldin; grandchildren Colby Mauldin of Kennesaw, McKenna Lang (Ethan) of Alaska, Peyton Mauldin of Lizella, Dalyn Mauldin of Lizella, Briley Mauldin of Lizella; great grandchild, Elijah Lang of Alaska; brothers, Don Greene (Sharon) of Oregon and Brandon Greene of California; and friend, Margaret Allman.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Wanda Mauldin