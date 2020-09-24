1/1
Wanda Mauldin
1953 - 2020
February 23, 1953 - September 21, 2020
Lizella, GA- Wanda Mauldin, 67, of Lizella, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Wanda was born on February 23, 1953 to the late Ray Greene and Dorothy Yawn Haygood. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, 1200 Mosely Dixon Road, Lizella, Georgia 31052, with Reverend Gary Thomas officiating. A visitation will be held on September 24, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church.
Wanda worked at Robins Federal Credit Union since 1978. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, loved the beach, and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She was the fabric that kept the family together and always took care of everything.
Mrs. Mauldin is survived by her husband, Calvin Mauldin of Lizella; children, Chad Mauldin (Karen) and Courtney Mauldin; grandchildren Colby Mauldin of Kennesaw, McKenna Lang (Ethan) of Alaska, Peyton Mauldin of Lizella, Dalyn Mauldin of Lizella, Briley Mauldin of Lizella; great grandchild, Elijah Lang of Alaska; brothers, Don Greene (Sharon) of Oregon and Brandon Greene of California; and friend, Margaret Allman.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Midway Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
A sweetheart who I have known her whole life..so strange that our boys were great friends in their younger years. A very lively and fun loving person who will be sorely missed by so many!! My prayers and condolences for Calvin and family
Jean Newman
Friend
September 23, 2020
I am at a loss for words. Mrs . Wanda was a special lady. She had helped me with everything I needed at the bank always lending a helping hand. She will be truly missed .
Sandy Floyd
Friend
September 23, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences to Calvin and the rest of the Mauldin family. Wanda was an assistant manager to me for many years. She was fair, funny, and a joy to work with every day. She will be truly missed by the staff as well as the members.
Susan Allen
Coworker
