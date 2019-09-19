Wanda Prine Logue
December 31, 1929 - September 17, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Warner Robins, GA-Wanda Prine Logue, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday September 17, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Ron Crank will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Wanda was born on December 31, 1929 in Ava, Missouri to the late Sam and Cora Prine. She served her country proudly and with honor in the United States Army for several years. She was a charter member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian and it showed in her everyday walk with the Lord. Wanda loved camping, trout fishing, making crafts, crocheting and taking trips to Helen, GA. but, her greatest love was spending time with her family. They were her whole world. Wanda loved to cook especially, whatever Jack wanted. She was a quiet and strong willed mother. Wanda was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Logue, 3 daughters, Cindy Barrentine and Jean and Jan Logue.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her children, Jacquelyn Lincecum, Sam Logue (Kelley), Shirley Platt (Ritch); grandchildren, Stephanie Lincecum (Bill), Christopher Lincecum (Pam), Mandy Petersen (Andrew), Asa Logue (Amy), Amy Logue Long (J.), and Miranda Jones (Wesley); great grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Dawson Lincecum, Stella Logue, Ava Peterson, Alli Peterson, Cooper Long, and Emma Long.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019