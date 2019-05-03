Wanelle Heard Goff
March 26, 1928 - Mary 1, 2019
Lizella, GA- Wanelle Heard Goff, 91, of Lizella, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Marty Watson will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 3 to May 4, 2019