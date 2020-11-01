Warner Jean Glee
May 11, 1962 - October 27, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Warner Jean Glee will be held Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Warner Robins, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her Husband Herbert Glee; three children: Calvin Robinson, Queenie (Woodrow) Moore, and Joseph (Irena) Culler; sisters: Pearlie Mae Brown, Queenie Goodwin, and Julia Colclough; brothers: Matthew (Rendell) Brown, Lesley Brown Jr., Raymond Brown, Henry (Debra) Brown; one uncle, Elester Brown; two grand-sons: James Jamerson and Brandon Moore; also a host of loved nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, great great nieces/nephews, cousins and friends
Please continue to practice social distancing
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary View the online memorial for Warner Jean Glee