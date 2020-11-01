1/1
Warner Jean Glee
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warner Jean Glee
May 11, 1962 - October 27, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Warner Jean Glee will be held Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Warner Robins, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her Husband Herbert Glee; three children: Calvin Robinson, Queenie (Woodrow) Moore, and Joseph (Irena) Culler; sisters: Pearlie Mae Brown, Queenie Goodwin, and Julia Colclough; brothers: Matthew (Rendell) Brown, Lesley Brown Jr., Raymond Brown, Henry (Debra) Brown; one uncle, Elester Brown; two grand-sons: James Jamerson and Brandon Moore; also a host of loved nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, great great nieces/nephews, cousins and friends
Please continue to practice social distancing
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Warner Jean Glee


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
RIP my sister!! You will surly be missed!!! I love you.
Debra Brown
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved