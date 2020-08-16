Warren "Howard" Adams, Jr.
March 20, 1940 - August 13, 2020
St. Simons Isl, GA- Warren "Howard" Adams, Jr., 80, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 on St. Simons Island, Georgia. A private service for family will be held on Sunday, August 16 at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry St., Ste A., Macon, GA 31201.
Mr. Adams was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Warren Howard, Sr. and Grace O'Neal Adams. He graduated from Lanier High School, class of 1958 and was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam era. After his service, he attended Detroit Diesel school, in Detroit Michigan. Howard earned his ASE Certifications as a Master Mechanic. He worked for Dunlap Chevrolet before his lifelong career with Georgia Power, as a mechanic and garage foreman. Howard retired after 26 years with Georgia Power and was able to continue pursuing his hobby of his home automotive shop, "Avant Auto Boutique."
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Sherry B. Adams; daughters, Leanna (Bill) Linnenkohl; Fran (David) Rewis; grandchildren, Whitney (Matt) Ozment, Matthew Linnenkohl, Sarah Rewis, Timothy Rewis; great grandchildren, Colton Nolan, Arah Jane, Grady Anne, and Emmaline Grace Ozment; sister in law, Jane (Allen) Gilbert; several nieces and nephews.
