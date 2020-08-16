1/1
Warren "Howard" Adams Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren "Howard" Adams, Jr.
March 20, 1940 - August 13, 2020
St. Simons Isl, GA- Warren "Howard" Adams, Jr., 80, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 on St. Simons Island, Georgia. A private service for family will be held on Sunday, August 16 at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Ste A., Macon, GA 31201.
Mr. Adams was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Warren Howard, Sr. and Grace O'Neal Adams. He graduated from Lanier High School, class of 1958 and was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam era. After his service, he attended Detroit Diesel school, in Detroit Michigan. Howard earned his ASE Certifications as a Master Mechanic. He worked for Dunlap Chevrolet before his lifelong career with Georgia Power, as a mechanic and garage foreman. Howard retired after 26 years with Georgia Power and was able to continue pursuing his hobby of his home automotive shop, "Avant Auto Boutique."
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Sherry B. Adams; daughters, Leanna (Bill) Linnenkohl; Fran (David) Rewis; grandchildren, Whitney (Matt) Ozment, Matthew Linnenkohl, Sarah Rewis, Timothy Rewis; great grandchildren, Colton Nolan, Arah Jane, Grady Anne, and Emmaline Grace Ozment; sister in law, Jane (Allen) Gilbert; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Warren "Howard" Adams, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved