Warren "Skoots" Nottingham LyndonAugust 7, 1953 - June 1, 2020Macon, GA- Warren Nottingham Lyndon, known to his family and many friends as "Skoots," passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Macon, Georgia. He was the son of the late Laura and Miller Lyndon and is survived by his son Creigh Taylor Lyndon of Brooklyn, New York, and brothers A. J. Lyndon of Macon and John Lyndon of Athens. He was preceded in death by his brother Twiggs Lyndon, Jr. Skoots was a talented and skilled rock music band technician and sound engineer. He traveled the world with the bands Deep Purple and the Dixie Dregs for many years and later assisted other talented and well-know Georgia musicians with their live performances and events. He will be remembered by so many as a caring, compassionate friend who was always ready with a shoulder to cry on or a laugh to share.