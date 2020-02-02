Warrena Holland Meeks
January 18, 1947 - January 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Warrena Holland Meeks, age 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Warrena was born in Eastman, Georgia on January 18, 1947 to the late William Andrew and Clementine Graham Holland. She retired from Hardee's as a supervisor and loved spending time with her family. Warrena was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Troy Meeks; daughter, Michelle Leary; and brother, Andy Holland, Jr.
She is survived by her loving children, Beth A. Tyson (Greg) of Warner Robins, and Andrea L. Giddens (David) and Joey Moore, Jr. (Elaine), both of Cochran; grandchildren, Phillip and Tyler Giddens, Jeremy Moore, Brandon Purser, Jackie Wheeler, Nikki Griffeth, Drew Meeks, and Carl and Crystal Leary; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sue McClendon and Mary Beth Heath.
Warrena will be laid to rest in a graveside funeral service at Magnolia Park Mausoleum on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020