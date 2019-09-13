CMSgt. Watson Fluellen, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
March 5, 1948 - September 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Chief Master Sergeant Watson Fluellen, Sr. was born in Perry, Georgia on March 5, 1948, to the late Mack and Minnie Lee Fluellen. He graduated from Perry High School and matriculated to Fort Valley State University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science in Guidance and Counseling.
Chief Fluellen enjoyed a life of military service that began with a three-year enlistment in the United States Army in August 1966. While on active duty, he served as a specialist in the area of Air Defense Radar Maintenance. In 1971, Chief Fluellen joined the 202nd Electronic Installation Squadron where he served as an Air Traffic Control Technician while simultaneously performing the role of team chief for almost twenty years. In 1994, Chief Fluellen was transferred to Headquarters Georgia Air Nation Guard as the Human Resource Force Manager for the state. In this position, he was the subject matter expert advising commanders, managers, and supervisors on many complex personnel issues. Through his military service, Chief Fluellen completed Air Command Staff College and received many awards and decorations to include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation, and Outstanding Unit award. In October of 2000, Chief Fluellen retired from the Air National Guard completing his distinguished military career with over 30 years of service.
In his civilian capacity, Chief Fluellen served as the Chief of the Benefits and Entitlement group for over 10,000 civilian employees at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. During his career, he received two letters of appreciation from President Jimmy Carter for saving the government over one-half million dollars in the repair costs for electronic warfare systems.
On September 11, 2019, Chief Master Sergeant Watson Fluellen, Sr. departed this life. His survivors include his devoted wife of fifty-three years, Surena Ingram Fluellen of Warner Robins, Georgia and their three children Watson Fluellen, Jr. (Sonya) of Grovetown, Georgia; Demetria Parker of Warner Robins, Georgia; and LaTisha Crumbly (Ato) of Newnan, Georgia. He is also survived by his son Keith Williams (Tijuana) of Palm Springs, Florida; twelve grandchildren; his siblings Troy Fluellen (Elaine), Rayfus Fluellen (Eula), Pradies Bender, Mack Fluellen, Jr., and Jared Fluellen (Vivian) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Raynelle Lightfoot (Emory).
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019