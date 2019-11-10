|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Watson "Lamar" Odom.
|
|
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Watson "Lamar" Odom
March 20, 1933 - November 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Watson "Lamar" Odom of Macon, Georgia crossed the river to his Heavenly home Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Joe E. Williams, Jr. officiating.
Lamar Odom was born in Washington County, Georgia on March 20, 1933, to Thomas and Cornelia Odom. He was a Staff Sargent in the Korean War, where he served as a Communication and Relay Specialist. After an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, he and his wife of 56 years, Alice Odom, settled in Wichita Falls, Texas. Lamar was a retired employee of the K-mart Corporation. Lamar was a former member of Floral Heights Assembly of God from 1959 – 1992, until they moved back to Macon, Georgia. Lamar was the leader of the Royal Rangers for over 30 years and served as a church deacon, as well. Lamar and Alice were very active members of the former Victory Assembly of God Church in Macon.
Lamar leaves behind a legacy of integrity, enduring love and faith in God that will remain in the hearts of everyone who knew him. He made everyone he met feel welcome and that they always mattered in life.
Watson Lamar was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Alice Odom; his parents, Thomas and Cornelia Odom; his parents-in-love, Vernon and Agnes Chute; his sister, Willie Dorothy (Odom) Turner; his brother, Hubert Odom; his sister and brother-in-love, Doris Foster and Daniel Faulk; his five nephews, David Turner, Johnny Turner, Carlos Turner, Ricky Turner and Arlis Turner; his fishing buddy and best friend, Dale Kepler.
Watson "Lamar" is survived by his son, David Odom; his nieces, Florence Brown, Rachel Lord, Regina Turner and Sherry Abbot; his nephew, Ennis "Grady" Odom; his sister-in-love, Alma Dupree; his brothers-in-love, Elbert Leon Chute and Vernon J. Chute, III. He is also survived by his adopted family, Ann Kepler, David and Tammie (Kepler) Bennet, Frank and Debe (Kepler) Reid; his adopted grand-daughter, Carly (Bennett) Hoff and her husband, Craig Hoff. Even though he never got to meet them in person, he adored his two great-grandsons, Hudson and Sawyer Hoff.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Watson "Lamar" Odom
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|