MSgt. Wayne A. Addison, USAF (Ret.)

December 8, 1949 - March 28, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- On the afternoon of Thursday, March 28, 2019, MSgt. Wayne A. Addison, USAF (Ret.), 69, met Jesus face to face in heaven.

MSgt. Addison was born on December 8, 1949, in Erwin, North Carolina to the late James Thomas and Louise Page Addison. Following graduation in 1968 from Erwin High School, he began his military service in United States Air Force, proudly serving for 20 years and attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. During his Air Force career, he was assigned to the Presidential detail for Air Force 2. As crew chief, he was honored to fly with Presidents Ford, Carter, and Reagan. In 1982, MSgt. Addison and his wife Brenda moved their family to Warner Robins where he retired from the Air Force in 1989 and began a civil service career on Robins Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic for 21 years. Central Baptist Church was his church home. MSgt. Addison had an eclectic variety of hobbies to occupy his free time including fishing, jigsaw puzzles, wood working, playing music, collecting guitars, and tinkering with hot rods and automobiles. However, his greatest joy in life came from the time that he spent with his adoring family. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Addison and Edward Addison.

Left behind for now to treasure his memory are his adoring wife of 48 years, Brenda Kay Addison; his children, Kathy Addison Robbins (Thomas, Jr.) of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Gary Dewayne Addison of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Nancy Louise French (William, Jr.) of Kathleen; his grandchildren, Wayne Martin Robbins, Christopher Ryan Robbins, Lee Anne Nicole Robbins, Zachary Thyme Addison, Thomas Alexander Addison, Cameron Lawrence Addison, Triston Blake French, Taylor Larissa French, and Trinity Izabelle French; his great-grandchildren, Wayne Martin Robbins, Jr., Trevor Scott Robbins, Jaycob Ryan Robbins, Aubree Skye Robbins, and Aspen Rey Robbins; his sisters, Lois Leathers, Violet Lee, and Brenda Langston; and his beloved dog, Muffin, along with a host of other extended family and friends.

Visitation with MSgt. Addison's family will be Monday, April 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Dilks officiating. Interment will be private.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

