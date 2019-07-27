Wayne A. Mercer
12/05/1947 - 0723/2019
DRY BRANCH, GA- Wayne Allen Mercer, 71, of Hwy 80, passed away Tuesday.
Services will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 3:00PM in Reece Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM before services.
Mr. Mercer was born in Macon, GA, the son of the late Charles Callaway Mercer and Martha Capps Mercer. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kerri Purvis Howell, by his siblings, Larry Mercer, Charles Mercer, Jr., and Betty Ann Mercer. Wayne was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam, and was a retired Truck Driver in the movie production business with the Teamsters Union Local 728. He was a member of Rosebud United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Fountain Mercer. Daughter, Lisa Mercer, Son Michael Purvis. Grandchildren, Hunter Howell, Jessi Purvis, Dakota Mercer, and Jonathan Mercer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice at 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 27, 2019