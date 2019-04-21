Wayne C. Edenfield
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne C. Edenfield.
March 5, 1955 - April 18, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Wayne Charles Edenfield, 64, of Warner Robins, GA inexpertly went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 18th, 2019. A Funeral service will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
He is the son of the late Lonnie Edenfield Sr. and leaves behind his mother, Gertrud Edenfield, his brother Lonnie Edenfield, Jr, sister Marie Hufstetler, sister Cindy Hendrix and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne lived the majority of his life in Warner Robins GA. From an early age through his teen years, Wayne was very active in sports and loved baseball. He was an academically gifted student and attended Northside High School. Wayne was also very active at the Warner Robins Free Will Baptist Church and was a great man of faith. He will be greatly missed for his generous spirit, kind heart and love for family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Wayne's memory to National Alliance of the Mentally Ill (NAMI) - Georgia Chapter, 4120 Presidential Pkwy, Suite 280, Atlanta, GA., 30340.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
. Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Wayne C. Edenfield
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019