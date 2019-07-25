Wayne Edge
November 5, 1952 - July 23, 2019
Sandersville, GA- Mr. Marion Wayne Edge, age 66 of Sandersville, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Washington County Regional Medical Center. A memorial service for Mr. Edge will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 26 in May and Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sandersville. Reverend Nathan Adams will officiate.
Mr. Edge was a native of Forsyth Georgia, the son of the late William Edge and the late Ruth Toole Edge Sikes. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Devon Adkins and a brother, Ray Edge. Mr. Edge was a retired heavy equipment operator for W. F. Jackson Corporation. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Strict Observance Masonic Lodge # 18 in Forsyth
Survivors are his wife, Robin Ford Edge of Sandersville; daughter, Tara Edge Adkins; grandson, Christian Adkins; sister, Carol Herbert; and brothers, Ronnie Edge and his wife Judy and Steven Sikes and his wife Regina all of Forsyth.
The family will receive friends at May and Smith Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Friday.
May and Smith Funeral Directors in Sandersville is in charge of the arrangements.
www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com
View the online memorial for Wayne Edge
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019