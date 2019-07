Wayne EdgeNovember 5, 1952 - July 23, 2019Sandersville, GA- Mr. Marion Wayne Edge, age 66 of Sandersville, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Washington County Regional Medical Center. A memorial service for Mr. Edge will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 26 in May and Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sandersville. Reverend Nathan Adams will officiate.Mr. Edge was a native of Forsyth Georgia, the son of the late William Edge and the late Ruth Toole Edge Sikes. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Devon Adkins and a brother, Ray Edge. Mr. Edge was a retired heavy equipment operator for W. F. Jackson Corporation. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Strict Observance Masonic Lodge # 18 in ForsythSurvivors are his wife, Robin Ford Edge of Sandersville; daughter, Tara Edge Adkins; grandson, Christian Adkins; sister, Carol Herbert; and brothers, Ronnie Edge and his wife Judy and Steven Sikes and his wife Regina all of Forsyth.The family will receive friends at May and Smith Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Friday.May and Smith Funeral Directors in Sandersville is in charge of the arrangements.