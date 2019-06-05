Wayne Edward "Bud" Holmes
May 15, 1945 - June 3, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Bud Holmes entered Heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was 74 years old.
Born at Ft. Benning, Georgia on May 15, 1945, Bud was the son of the late Elmer Ernest and Georgia Parrish Holmes. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi and spent most of his career in retail management.
Bud faithfully attended Shirley Hills Baptist Church. He was also an avid animal lover who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vickie Morris Holmes of Warner Robins; children, Bradley Wayne Holmes of Canton, and Ashley Paige Holmes and Brian Wesley Holmes, both of Warner Robins; grandson, Gabriel Wayne Mattie; and brother, Charles Wesley Holmes of Hollandale, Mississippi.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Hills Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Haselden and Rev. Glenn Armstrong officiating. After the service, Bud will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Rev. Andy Cook officiating.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Wayne "Bud" Holmes to Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Wayne Edward "Bud" Holmes
Published in The Telegraph from June 5 to June 6, 2019