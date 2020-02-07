Wayne Kendrick Stuart
January 3, 1943 - February 5, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Wayne Kendrick Stuart, 77, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Rayford Johnson will officiate.
Born in Macon, Georgia He was the son of the late Vester Thomas Stuart and Susie Bell Wheeler Stuart. He was a retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia with 25 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Ryles Stuart, children, Tamara Latham (Bubba), Wayne Kendrick Stuart Jr, Dwayne Stuart(Amy) and Belinda Stuart. Sister, Peggy Haney; Eleven Grandchildren and Eight Great Grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Antebellum Senior Living and Pine Pointe Hospice for the care they gave to Mr. Stuart.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2020