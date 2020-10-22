1/1
Wayne Williamson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Williamson
January 17, 1950 - October 18, 2020
Knoxville, Georgia- Wayne Williamson, 70, of Knoxville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Living Stone Baptist Church in Fort Valley. Immediately following, Mr. Williamson will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the church. Due to COVID-19 face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Mr. Williamson was born on January 17, 1950, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Melford Williamson, Sr. and Dessie Mae McCoy. He was employed with Atlanta Gas Light and most recently with Arizona Chemical in Panama City, Florida. Mr. Williamson and his wife, Mrs. Doris, were avid fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Mr. Williamson's family was his greatest joy.
Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his wife of 20 plus years, Doris Ann Williamson; daughter, Mandy Hutchinson; brother, Tony Williamson; and step-father, William Robert McCoy.
Mr. Williamson is survived by his sons, Ashley Wayne Williamson (Tara), Rusty Hutchinson (Chrissy), Buck Hutchinson (Sheryl), and Troy Hutchinson (Carey); seven grandchildren; brother, Melford Williamson, Jr. (Linda); sister, Sheila Mullis (Randy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Wayne Williamson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Living Stone Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved