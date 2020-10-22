Wayne Williamson
January 17, 1950 - October 18, 2020
Knoxville, Georgia- Wayne Williamson, 70, of Knoxville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Living Stone Baptist Church in Fort Valley. Immediately following, Mr. Williamson will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the church. Due to COVID-19 face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Mr. Williamson was born on January 17, 1950, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Melford Williamson, Sr. and Dessie Mae McCoy. He was employed with Atlanta Gas Light and most recently with Arizona Chemical in Panama City, Florida. Mr. Williamson and his wife, Mrs. Doris, were avid fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Mr. Williamson's family was his greatest joy.
Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by his wife of 20 plus years, Doris Ann Williamson; daughter, Mandy Hutchinson; brother, Tony Williamson; and step-father, William Robert McCoy.
Mr. Williamson is survived by his sons, Ashley Wayne Williamson (Tara), Rusty Hutchinson (Chrissy), Buck Hutchinson (Sheryl), and Troy Hutchinson (Carey); seven grandchildren; brother, Melford Williamson, Jr. (Linda); sister, Sheila Mullis (Randy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com
