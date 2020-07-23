W.C. "Dub" Davis Sr.September 11, 1929 - July 20, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. W.C."Dub" Davis. A Celebration of Life (Private Immediate Family Only) will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Lorenza Davis will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Wanda Davis, Corliss Johnson & Marzetta Sampson; two sons, Pastor Lorenza (Jasmine) Davis & Earnest (Eloise) Davis; eight grandchildren & three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.