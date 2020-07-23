1/1
W.C. "Dub" Davis Sr.
1929 - 2020
W.C. "Dub" Davis Sr.
September 11, 1929 - July 20, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. W.C."Dub" Davis. A Celebration of Life (Private Immediate Family Only) will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Lorenza Davis will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Wanda Davis, Corliss Johnson & Marzetta Sampson; two sons, Pastor Lorenza (Jasmine) Davis & Earnest (Eloise) Davis; eight grandchildren & three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ted Smith
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
The Washington Family
Friend
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Ronnie & Cherryl Taylor / Lizella Ga.
Friend
July 23, 2020
so sorry for your loss my prayers or with you and your family
zora hubbard and family
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Corliss, sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Sending condolences to you and your family.
Brenda Davis Worthey
July 23, 2020
y Condolences to the Davis Family. Me. WC will be missed. One of the true Men of Anthony Circle and Anthony Terrace.
Clarence E Johnson
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
To the Davis Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Whigham Family
Friend
