WC McLendon
February 20, 1938 - June 2, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. WC McLendon. Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Reverend Burnest Glover will officiate. Interment services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward McClendon. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Barbara McLendon, his daughters Terrie Jones, Phyllis Kelly and Shevette Manning, his stepdaughters Pamela Lyder, Aminda McClendon and Carol Samuel, his stepson Roger Samuel, his grandchildren, Terrance Williams and Jacob Reynolds, his great grandchildren, Dayson Reynolds and Catherine Williams, his sister in law Mozell McClendon and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019