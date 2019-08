Wendell CantrellMay 11, 1937 - August 16, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Wendell H. Cantrell, 82, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed peacefully on August 16, 2019.A dedicated veteran and mason, Wendell served his country in the USAF from 1954 to 1976 and then again as a government civilian. He is preceded in death by Sara, his wife of 50 years.He is survived by his sister Linda; children, Stephen, Sharon, Curtis, and William; and grandchildren.Visitation will be 10:00 AM on the 22nd of August at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins, Georgia with a service following at 11:00AM in the chapel.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.