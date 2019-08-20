Wendell Cantrell
May 11, 1937 - August 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Wendell H. Cantrell, 82, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed peacefully on August 16, 2019.
A dedicated veteran and mason, Wendell served his country in the USAF from 1954 to 1976 and then again as a government civilian. He is preceded in death by Sara, his wife of 50 years.
He is survived by his sister Linda; children, Stephen, Sharon, Curtis, and William; and grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM on the 22nd of August at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins, Georgia with a service following at 11:00AM in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019