Wendell Lamar Dennis, Sr.
January 21, 1939 - May 13, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Wendell Lamar Dennis, Sr., 81, passed into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Wendell was born in Pelham, Georgia, on January 21, 1939, to the late Evans and Dorothy Dawson Dennis. He worked at Western Auto until they closed and he then made the decision to become a firefighter. In 1965, Wendell began his career as a fireman with the Warner Robins Fire Department. He worked his way up and was eventually named Assistant Fire Chief. He retired in 2003 after 38 dedicated years of service to his community. Wendell loved his firefighter family and still maintained friendships with each of them until his passing.
In his spare time he enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Wendell was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Sandra A. Dennis of Warner Robins; children, Veronica Sanchez (Greg) of Commerce, Texas, Lamar Dennis of Warner Robins, Beverly Smith (Danny) of Fort Valley, and Vicki Wilson (Terry) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Rachel Sims, Candy Richcreek, Dustin Dykes, Kristen Wilson, Kara Wilson, Sarah Cooper, and Gabie Dennis; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Dennis; and sister, Joyce Jackson.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul S. Mullen, Sr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Wendell Dennis, Sr. to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Regarding services for Mr. Dennis: while restrictions have loosened some, measures must still be taken for the well-being and safety of the community, the families being served, and the funeral home staff. McCullough Funeral Home feels a strong responsibility to play our part in keeping everyone safe during these unprecedented times. As a result, the family will be able to receive friends and to pay respects at the funeral home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. During this time and for the safety of everyone in attendance, social distance measures will be enforced. Guests will be guided to remain 6 feet apart, masks are strongly encouraged, and hand-shaking and touching is discouraged. A graveside funeral service will be held at Magnolia Park Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.