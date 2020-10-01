1/1
Wendell P. Burton
1933 - 2020
July 21, 1933 - September 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Wendell P. Burton, 87, of Macon, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with the Reverend Teresa Edwards officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 1762 Clifton Rd, NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or Forest Hills UMC Sanctuary Respite Ministry, 1217 Forest Hill Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Mr. Burton attended Forest Hills Church where he and his wife, Linda, were involved in Marshall Ministries Sunday School Class. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Mr. Burton was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He was a long-time owner of T.Y. Gibson Pest Control. He was an avid deep-sea fisherman and Georgia Bulldog fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burton was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mr. Burton is survived by his loving wife, Linda Stevens Burton of Macon; children, Chad Burton and Lynn Johnson (Hal) both of Macon; stepchildren, Daphne Hyatt (Todd) of Dacula, Georgia, and Stevens Hill (Louise) of Dublin, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Blaire Burton, Paris Burton, Sailor Burton, Meagan Cook (Adam), Tripp Johnson, Courtland Hyatt (Callie), Alexander Hyatt, Griffin Hill, Graham Hill, and Elizabeth Hill; great-grandchildren, Mary Burton Cook and Benjamin Cook; and many more friends and family.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
