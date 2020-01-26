Wendell Ray Griggs
December 15, 1960 - January 22, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Wendell Ray Griggs, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Peach County Medical Center. There will be a private service with family at a later date.
Wendell was born on December 15, 1960 in Okolona, MS to the late J.T. and Truvell Griggs. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Wendell was currently employed with Blue Bird Body Company as a Manufacturing Engineer. He was a member of Second Baptist Church. Wendell enjoyed saltwater fishing, but his greatest love was his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Nancy (Turner) Griggs of Warner Robins, GA; sons: Michael Eubank of Eastman, GA and Abe Eubank (Shelly) of Kathleen, GA; daughters: Izabella Griggs of Tucson, AZ and Meri Powers of Columbus, MS; grandchildren: Aubree Mae Eubank, Zoe Powers and Caleb Eubank; sister: Judy Bates (Larry) of Mooreville, MS; brothers: Frankie Griggs (Georgia Kay) of Vicksburg, MS and Bobby Griggs (Jimmie Lou) of Wren, MS and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020