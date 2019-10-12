Wendell Smith, Jr.
Milledgeville, Georgia- Wendell White Smith, Jr. age 90, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15th at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home with Rev. Mac Enfinger officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born in his family's home in Sparta, Georgia to Wendell W. Smith and Ruby Dickens Smith. He attended graduated from Sparta High School and attended North Georgia Military College before joining the United States Air Force. After his service to his country he be began working with Warner Robins Air Force Base where he retired after 33 years of service. Mr. Smith lived in Warner Robins and Bonaire until his retirement and had made his home in Milledgeville for the past 34 years. His hobbies included gardening and woodworking.
Mr. Smith volunteered in much of his retirement by helping with Meals on Wheels for over 23 years and working with Bill Williamson with the Newspaper Recycling. He was a member of a group of Sparta residents called "The Planters Group". He was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville where he volunteered in several capacities. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Elder and Jean Davis and a brother Daniel D. Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Janice Fink Smith of Milledgeville; three sons, Steve Smith (Kay) of Watkinsville, Danny Smith (Amy) of Milledgeville, and Wendell Smith of Warner Robins, his sister Barbara S. Griffin and a brother-in-law Cecil Davis both of Sparta, a grandson Jared Smith of Atlanta, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog "Bo".
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Moores Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contribution may be made to First United Methodist Church, 366 Log Cabin Rd., Milledgeville, GA 31061 or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2019