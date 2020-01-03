Wendell "Chuck" Spivey Spivey
Lake Sinclair, GA- Mr. Charles Wendell "Chuck" Spivey, 76, passed away on December 31, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM in the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Milledgeville. Burial will be in West View Cemetery in Soperton at 3 PM.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10 AM until service time.
Mr. Spivey was a native of Byron and had lived at Lake Sinclair since 1986. He was the son of the Sylvester and Alice Joiner Spivey and was preceded in death by his brothers, Seaburn Spivey and Newburn Spivey. Mr. Spivey was retired from Knight Ridder newspapers after 34 years, having worked at the Macon Telegraph from 1961 to 1986 and the Union Recorder from 1986-1995. He had again retired in March 2019 from the Putnam County Board of Education where he was a bus driver. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Eatonton.
Mr. Spivey is survived by his wife Mary Louise Ethridge Spivey; daughters, Kathy Spivey Vinson (Johnny) of Macon, Jennifer Spivey Bell of Macon; grandchildren, Jenna Vinson Kim (Brian) of Dallas, GA, Kyle Vinson (Hannah) of Macon, Jake Williams of Lawrenceville, Luke Williams of Macon; 2 Great Grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.
