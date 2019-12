Wendy Renee SearsAugust 4, 1971 - December 19, 2019Roberta, Georgia- Wendy Renee Sears, 48, of Roberta, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held on Monday, December 23, at 1:00 PM in the mausoleum chapel in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation from 12:30 PM until service time in the mausoleum.Wendy was born on August 4, 1971, in Macon, Georgia. She was a graduate of Southwest High School and the manager of Middle Georgia Action Agency in Roberta. Wendy was a loving mom who was dedicated to both of her daughters. She was Ke-Ke's number one softball fan.Wendy is survived by her daughters, Blayke Sears and Kiara Sears; grandson, Kingston Sears; mother, Cathy Winn; father, Stanley Sears; grandmother, Doris Winn; sisters, Dalyn Sears-Geeslin (Kevin) and Hailey Floyd (Timothy); brother, Jason Sears; aunts, Gail Sanford (Donnie) and Beverly Brown (Jack); uncle, Darrell Winn; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.