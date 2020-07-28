1/
Wesley Morgan
1959 - 2020
January 7, 1959 - July 24, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Wesley Morgan, 61, passed away at Houston Medical Center on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Wesley was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Young Morgan.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Amy and James Morgan, both of Warner Robins; grandchildren, James Andrew Goudling, and Preston and Jackson Ladd; father, Preston Morgan; and brothers, Kerry Morgan of Dublin and Johnny Morgan of Warner Robins.
At the family's requests, all services are private.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 28, 2020.
