Whalen Jackson
06/20/1948 - 12/16/2019
Warner Robins, GA- Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 166 Jerusalem Church Road, Warner Robins, Georgia. Burial will follow in the Tharpe Cemetery. He is survived by a wife, Mary Jackson; son, Shawn Jackson (Alicia); siblings, Mabel Jackson, Sarah Frances Latimore and Thomas Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
