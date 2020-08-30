Whitney Lynne Shepherd McArthur
October 4, 1966 - August 28, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with great sadness that the family of Whitney Lynne Shepherd McArthur announces her passing Friday, August 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Due to COVID-19 there will be no memorial service. However, a celebration of Whitney's life will be planned in the future to include her family and friends. The family will greet friends Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Hart's at the Cupola. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating. The family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be given in memory of Whitney McArthur to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Born on October 4, 1966, Whitney was the daughter of Norman and Dianne Shepherd of Marietta, Georgia. She graduated from Lassiter High School in Marietta, Georgia in 1984. She attended the University of Georgia from 1984-88, earning a BBA in Business Management, later furthering her education with a Master of Business Administration from Mercer University in 2016.
Whitney's business career was in commercial property management spanning the years of 1989-1999 where she worked in Atlanta at the Concourse at Landmark Center (Queen building), Atlanta Financial Center, and Saint Joseph's Doctors Center. Whitney married and moved to Macon in 1999 to begin her greatest joy in life, giving birth to two wonderful daughters and nurturing them with love, insight and guidance. As her children grew, Whitney enjoyed a second career working at the Mercer University Library in Macon from 2007-2019.
Whitney was a caring person who cared passionately about her family and friendships throughout life. She loved conversations, sharing experiences, and traveling far and wide. Health conscious throughout life, Whitney's fitness passion was running several miles per day, achieving a feeling of elation and reduced stress through exercise. She enjoyed competing in 5 and 10K races and the occasional half-marathon.
Whitney is survived by her father and mother, Norman and Dianne Shepherd of Marietta, Georgia; husband, Neil McArthur; daughters, Virginia and Elizabeth McArthur of Macon, Georgia; brother, Brandon Shepherd; and nephew, Neitzey Shepherd of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
