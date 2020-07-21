Whitney Rada
December 25, 1992 - June 19. 2020
Ft. Hood, TX- Whitney Logan Rada, 27, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at home with her loving husband and family by her side. A Memorial Service scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:00AM in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Warner Robins, Georgia. A reception will follow for the family to greet friends and loved ones.
Whitney was born December 25, 1992 in Warner Robins to Kevin and Annette Logan. She graduated from Houston Country High School in 2011, and received her AA from Central Georgia Technical College. She worked as a clerk for the Houston County Housing Authority in Warner Robins. She married Andrew Rada April 7, 2018, and began her life as an Army wife and dog mom to Bane and Ozzy. Whitney was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, puzzles, and working on various crafting projects. She was a loving wife, daughter, and sister, and everyone who knew her will miss her.
Whitney's memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Andrew Rada; her parents, Kevin and Annette Logan; brother, Chris Logan of Warner Robins; and sister, Cynthia (Caleb) McBride of South Carolina.
Please go online, and sign the guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com
and leave a personal condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Whitney Rada