1/1
Whitney Rada
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Whitney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitney Rada
December 25, 1992 - June 19. 2020
Ft. Hood, TX- Whitney Logan Rada, 27, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at home with her loving husband and family by her side. A Memorial Service scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:00AM in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Warner Robins, Georgia. A reception will follow for the family to greet friends and loved ones.
Whitney was born December 25, 1992 in Warner Robins to Kevin and Annette Logan. She graduated from Houston Country High School in 2011, and received her AA from Central Georgia Technical College. She worked as a clerk for the Houston County Housing Authority in Warner Robins. She married Andrew Rada April 7, 2018, and began her life as an Army wife and dog mom to Bane and Ozzy. Whitney was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, puzzles, and working on various crafting projects. She was a loving wife, daughter, and sister, and everyone who knew her will miss her.
Whitney's memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Andrew Rada; her parents, Kevin and Annette Logan; brother, Chris Logan of Warner Robins; and sister, Cynthia (Caleb) McBride of South Carolina.
Please go online, and sign the guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a personal condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Whitney Rada



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved