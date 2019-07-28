Whitney Tyler Evans, Jr.
July 13, 1938 - July 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Whitney Tyler Evans, Jr., son of the late Whitney Tyler Evans and Joyce Baxter Evans was born in Atlanta and died Friday at his residence after an extended illness. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at Vineville United Methodist Church with private burial in Riverside Cemetery. Dr. Jimmy Asbell and Rev. Grace Guyton will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service in the sanctuary and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, D250, Macon 31210 or the Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Avenue, Macon 31201.
Mr. Evans graduated from Lanier High School for Boys, Emory University and the Walter F. George School of Law. He served in the United States Air Force in the Judge Advocate General's Corps and attained the rank of Captain. He was in private practice, served as District Attorney and formed a commercial real estate company. Mr. Evans was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church, Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and the Phi Alpha Delta Legal fraternity.
Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Sarah Halliburton Evans; daughters, Josephine Evans Baird (Troy) and Sally Evans Hatcher (Bill); son, Whitney Tyler Evans, III (Christy); grandchildren, Tee Baird (Cassie), Hal Baird, Evans Baird, Josie Baird, Tyler Evans, Jack Evans, and Sarah Hatcher; brother, E. Baxter Evans (Maida); sister-in-law, Marilyn Evans; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cromwell Evans.
The family would like to thank Jack Shelley and Bill Hatcher for their love and care.
Published in The Telegraph on July 28, 2019