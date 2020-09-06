WiIliam "Bill" GriffinJune 28, 1937 - September 1, 2020Macon, GA- William Griffin, 83, left this world Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after celebrating his last day on his wedding anniversary with his wife of 46 years, Jim Griffin.Bill was born in Itawamba County, MS to William Loyd Griffin and Bittie Cleveland Griffin.He lived in Wisconsin and Illinois before moving to Southern California. He has lived in Macon, GA since 1970.For over 45 years, Bill traveled all over this country as a Cable TV contractor. He was active at West Macon Little League, affectionately known as "The Gatekeeper" and was a member of the United Community Church.His parents; and a brother, Wilburn "Hoot" Griffin preceded him.Other survivors, children, Micki (Steve) Beutler, Lodi, WI, Mark Griffin, Cathedral City, CA, and Michelle (Dale) Doyle, Golden Canyon, AZ.Grandchildren, Philip Griffin, Cameron Griffin, Callie Chance, Kylie Zitani, Gabriel Griffin, Aston Nobles, Lindsey Clark, Sean Doyle, Nina Guidroz, and Sarah Guidroz. Siblings, Elizabeth Clippard, Joyce Holcomb, Renea Barnes and Tulon Griffin; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful Josie.Memorial Services will be held later due to COVID19 limitations.Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.