Wilbert L. Forehand
July 11, 1946 - February 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Wilbert L. Forehand are 11:00 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Born in Lyons, Georgia to the parentage of Claude and Maggie Whigham Forehand, he attended Bibb County Public Schools and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation. After his service in the Air Force he worked as a supervising Engineer for Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, he later worked as a bailiff for the Bibb County Sheriff's Department.
He was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church and served as a Trustee and Men's Sunday School Teacher.
Survivors include: wife, Edith L. Forehand; daughters, LaTrina (Kevin, Sr.) Tennet and Ayona (Karim) Hill; brother, Claude Forehand, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and other relatives.
Family contact: 4516 Bon Ayer Circle.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019