Wilbur Gildersleeve, III
July 17, 1971 - November 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Wilbur Gildersleeve, III, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Macon, GA. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Reverend Fred McCoy will be officiating.
Wilbur was born on July 17, 1971 in Macon, GA to the late Wilbur Gildersleeve, Jr. and Luwanda Gildersleeve of Warner Robins, GA. He was a hard worker, who was a skilled carpenter, plumber and mechanic. Wilbur loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the Old Skool Customs biker group. He also loved camping, fishing and animals, especially dogs.
In addition to his mother, Wilbur is survived by his children: Corey Gildersleeve of Warner Robins, GA, Kaylen Gildersleeve of Pageland, SC and Zachery Gildersleeve of Mount Croghan, SC; 3 grandchildren: Mason Gildersleeve, Bentley and Brooklyn Chambers; sister: Tiffany (Gildersleeve) Lopez of Byron.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Wilbur Gildersleeve, III
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019