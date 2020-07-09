1/1
Wilda B. Moore
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilda B. Moore
October 16, 1935 - July 7, 2020
Bolingbroke, GA- Wilda B. Moore, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at 10:00
AM Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Corbitt will officiate. The service will be lived streamed on our Facebook page. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mrs. Moore was born in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Castella Medlin Brown and Lloyd Oscar Brown and was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Davis. She was a retired sales associate for J. C. Penny and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Mrs. Moore was Past Grand Matron, Order of Eastern Star 1987-1988.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" L. Moore of Bolingbroke; daughters, Lynn Dewberry of Bremen, GA and Laura McCarthy (Marty) of Punta Gorda, FL; sons, Roy Power of Ridge Manor, FL and John Davis (Christine) of Peachtree City, GA; step-daughters, Cynthia Eubanks of Macon and Kay Shelton of Gray; step-son, James "Jim" L. Moore, III of Macon; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; half-sister, Joanie Flewellyn of Dawsonville; daughter-in-law, Cathy Davis of Jacksonville, FL.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Wilda B. Moore



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved