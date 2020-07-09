Wilda B. Moore
October 16, 1935 - July 7, 2020
Bolingbroke, GA- Wilda B. Moore, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at 10:00
AM Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Corbitt will officiate. The service will be lived streamed on our Facebook page. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mrs. Moore was born in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Castella Medlin Brown and Lloyd Oscar Brown and was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Davis. She was a retired sales associate for J. C. Penny and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Mrs. Moore was Past Grand Matron, Order of Eastern Star 1987-1988.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" L. Moore of Bolingbroke; daughters, Lynn Dewberry of Bremen, GA and Laura McCarthy (Marty) of Punta Gorda, FL; sons, Roy Power of Ridge Manor, FL and John Davis (Christine) of Peachtree City, GA; step-daughters, Cynthia Eubanks of Macon and Kay Shelton of Gray; step-son, James "Jim" L. Moore, III of Macon; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; half-sister, Joanie Flewellyn of Dawsonville; daughter-in-law, Cathy Davis of Jacksonville, FL.
