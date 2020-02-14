Wilder L. Dent (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Obituary
Wilder L. Dent
05/22/1937 - 02/12/2020
Fort Valley, GA- Wilder L. Dent, 82, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating.
Born in Crawford County to the late Rome and Katie Wilder Dent, Mr. Dent was a graduate of Middle Georgia College and retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base. He served in the Georgia Army National Guard and retired as a Sergeant Major. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Fort Valley for over 60 years, a member of the Frank Withoft Sunday School Class, and served as a deacon for many years.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 64 years, Patty Broer Dent; their children, Charmayne Dent, Alan Dent (Kelli), Chann Dent (Teresa), and Brad Dent (Natalie); nine grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Bobby Dent, Annis Champion, Pat Tresco, Roy Dent (Ruth), and Ed Dent. He is preceded in death by a brother, Billy Dent and a sister, Gloria Jean Johnson.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020
